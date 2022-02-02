In 2021, more than 68,000 people successfully crossed the Central Mediterranean Sea disembarking mainly in Italy and to a lesser extent in Malta compared to some 36,000 in 2020. Roughly half of those had departed from Libya on overcrowded and often unseaworthy boats. On the other hand, the Libyan coast guard “rescued” more than 31,000 migrants and refugees Trautmann said, without mentioning the abusive detention centers to which they are taken after being disembarked.