Last week, as the negotiations picked up, a senior aide to President-elect Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, urged European leaders to wait, calling for “early consultations” with the Biden White House.
The fact that Europe pressed ahead with the deal is good news for Beijing. On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the deal as evidence of his country’s “determination and confidence in fostering high-level external openness,” according to a report in Xinhua, a Communist Party-controlled news agency.
European officials have defended the agreement, arguing that it is about E.U.-China trade ties, not the relationship between Europe and the United States. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, tweeted Wednesday that the agreement will “uphold our interests” and “promotes our core values.”