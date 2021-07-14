The European Commission also plans an expansion of the bloc’s carbon market, to include cars, maritime transport and housing. Over the next decades, restrictions on car emissions are expected to be gradually tightened. Emissions of new cars would have to be cut by 100 percent compared to current levels until 2035, according to the commission plans. In practice, this would mean the phasing-out of all new cars running on petrol. However, member states have so far been divided on the exact timeline. France, for instance, would prefer the deadline to be extended until 2040.