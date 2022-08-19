Europe weather: 5 dead, including 2 girls, in Austria storms

BERLIN — Authorities in Austria say five people, including two children, have died in heavy storms that hit the Alpine country.
Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen called the children’s deaths “an unfathomable tragedy.” The mayor of the nearby town of Wolfsberg, Hannes Primus, said the area looked “like a battlefield.”
In Lower Austria, three women were killed when lightning struck a tree near the central town of Gaming, causing it to fall over.
The deaths came at the same time as fierce storms killed at least eight people in France and Italy.