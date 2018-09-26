BUCHAREST, Romania — Suddenly subzero temperatures have hit parts of Romania, and one hiker has died after being caught out by the cold snap.

Weather forecasters said temperatures plunged to minus 3.8 Celsius (31.5 Fahrenheit) in the central city of Miercurea Ciuc early Wednesday. Colder weather is forecast for Thursday.

Authorities said a 22-year-old man who had been walking in the mountains died Tuesday in a hospital in central Romania.

“He was unconscious when he was brought to the hospital with severe hypothermia and a heart attack,” said Decebal Todarita, spokesman for the Sibiu County Emergency Hospital.

Mountain rescue chief Sabin Cornoiu told Digi24 TV “Nobody could have predicted the weather would be so violent and extreme.”

The cold snap comes after unseasonably warm weather.

