Revellers run next to fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, July 13, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)

PAMPLONA, Spain — Spanish health officials say one person was gored in the arm and three others sustained bruises on the seventh day of bull runs at the annual San Fermin festival in Pamplona.

One bull raced clear of the pack and sowed confusion among the runners Friday, hooking one runner by his waist-sash and throwing him to the ground. The bull then slipped on a bend in the narrow, cobbled streets and squashed a runner against a hoarding.

Jon Arizeta, a Navarra regional hospital spokesman, says the four men were taken for treatment after the run, which took place in dry weather and lasted 2 minutes and 20 seconds, the same as the previous day.

Most injuries are caused by falls or trampling by the bulls as they race along the 930-yard (850-meter) route.

