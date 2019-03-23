BERLIN — Authorities say one person was killed and a second seriously injured after getting caught in an avalanche in Austria.

Police told the Austrian news agency APA on Saturday that the two people were part of a group who were in the Rax mountain range in Austria, near the town of Reichenau, when the avalanche hit in the afternoon.

The seriously injured person was flown to a hospital by helicopter.

Officials say no other people have been reported missing but that as a precaution the area was searched, and no signs of anyone else hit by the wet snow were found.

There were no other immediate details on the two victims.

