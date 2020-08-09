A spokesman for the National Rescue Service said a 35-year-old man died at the scene and 34 people were injured. Three people suffered serious injuries, including a child about 5 years old.
Two helicopters and 14 ambulances were taking the injured to hospitals.
The bus was travelling toward Budapest and the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. (0430 GMT).
