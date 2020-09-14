About two dozen people were evacuated from hamlets as more than a dozen bulldozers cleared firebreaks in the area.
The wildfire began Sunday, and five firefighters suffered burns in its initial stages as their vehicle was caught in the flames.
Large wildfires occur each year in Portugal, where poor forest management has been blamed for repeated outbreaks. Two major blazes killed 106 people three years ago.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.