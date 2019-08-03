BERLIN — Police in Germany say a truck carrying crates of beer lost part of its load, spilling about 10,000 bottles onto a road in the southwest of the country.

Mannheim police said Saturday that volunteer firefighters from two nearby towns and a local civil defense team took part in the salvage operation, but an estimated 12,000 euros ($13,330) worth of beer was lost in the crash late Friday.

Police said the truck driver is being investigated for failing to properly secure his load.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.