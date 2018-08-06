MILAN — Italian firefighters say 12 people have been killed and three injured after a van accident in a town in southern Italy.

The ANSA news agency reported that the victims were immigrant farm workers returning from work Monday. The van they were driving hit a truck carrying tomatoes head-on, causing the van to overturn near the town of Foggia.

The nationalities of the victims have not been released.

This was a separate traffic accident from the deadly tanker truck explosion that took place Monday in Bologna, northern Italy, that left at least two people dead and up to 70 injured.

