Libyan coast guard crew members prepare their boat for a night of patrol along the coast of Tripoli. (Lorenzo Tugnoli/FTWP)

— The United Nations’ refugee agency said Thursday that as many as 150 people were feared dead in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, potentially marking the deadliest migrant disaster in the Mediterranean this year.

Libya has long been a major jumping off point for migrants, who flee toward Europe in rickety boats. But the risks of both taking that journey and of staying in Libya have recently increased — with Europe working to scale back the lifesaving efforts in the Mediterranean and Libya seeing its most dangerous fighting since 2011.

It is unclear if the fighting in Libya will prompt more migrants to attempt the trip to Europe, but Thursday’s reported shipwreck was unusually large.

Charley Yaxley, a spokesman for UNHCR, said on Twitter that a survivor estimated 150 people had died at sea. Another 150 people were rescued and returned to Libya.

The Libyan Coast Guard works to intercept migrants and return them to Libyan shores, despite protests from advocates that survivors should not be returned to a conflict zone. In Libya, migrants say they are often detained in brutal conditions and subject to rape, torture and slavery.

On July 2, 44 people were killed by an airstrike at a migrant detention in Libya, an event the U.N. described as a possible war crime.

“Leaving Libya by boat is dangerous, coming to Libya is dangerous for refugees & migrants, alternatives are available in countries of first asylum and legal pathways must be enlarged,” said Vincent Cochetel, the UHNCR’s special envoy for the Central Mediterranean.

The overall number of migrants heading toward Europe from the Middle East and Africa has plummeted from the highs in 2015 and 2016. But the issue has remained politically potent, particularly as far-right leaders have gained influence in key parts of Europe and tightened the doors to new arrivals.

In Italy, one of the traditional first arrival spots, interior minister Matteo Salvini last year closed ports to migrant rescue vessels, and the country has passed new laws that fine captains and boat owners who defy orders and enter Italian territory.

On numerous occasions, boats that have rescued migrants from their flimsy dinghies have found themselves caught in weeks-long standoffs, as European nations negotiate over how to distribute the migrants.

