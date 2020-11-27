Arcadia owns some of the country’s best known fashion brands, which besides Topshop include Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins.
The group said in a statement it has “been working on a number of contingency options to secure the future of the group’s brands.”
It stressed, however, that its brands “continue to trade” and that its stores will be opening again in England as soon as coronavirus restrictions are lifted next week.
England is in the midst of a four-week lockdown that has forced the closure of all shops selling items deemed to be non-essential. The lockdown expires on Dec. 2 and shops will be allowed to reopen.
