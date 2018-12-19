A crew member of a cargo ship that ran aground off the Black Sea coast of Sile, Turkey, is rescued with the help of a winch system extended from the shore, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Turkish coastal safety teams have rescued 16 crew members from the in a dramatic operation that lasted several hours. The Comoros-flagged ship, Natalia, ran aground in rough seas early on Wednesday en route to Istanbul from Russia. (Akin Celiktas/DHA via AP) (Associated Press)

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish coastal emergency teams have rescued 16 crew members from a cargo ship that ran aground off the Black Sea coast of Sile in a dramatic operation that lasted several hours.

The Comoros-flagged ship, Natalia, ran aground in rough seas early Wednesday en route to Istanbul from Russia.

Video footage of the rescue operation showed crew members being brought to safety one-by-one with the help of a winch system extended from the shore as high waves battered the ship. At least one crew member was seen holding a suitcase while being pulled to shore.

Divers and ambulances were on standby throughout the rescue operation.

