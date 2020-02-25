ORF reported that the patients currently have a slight fever and are being isolated at an Innsbruck hospital.
Croatia also confirmed its first case Tuesday, ,in a man who had traveled to the Italian city of Turin.
“We have determined that we have the first patient who has been confirmed to have the virus,” said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.
He said it’s a “younger man, with a mild form of the disease, he has been isolated and his condition is good.”
