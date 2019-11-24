A rescue boat sank while bringing three people to shore near the town of Muy, and one of them died, the Var regional administration said. Another person was found dead in a car in the town of Cabasse.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said authorities were searching for two missing people.

National weather service Meteo France said the area absorbed the equivalent of two months of average rainfall in 24 hours.

