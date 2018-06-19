Police stand next to a cordon in central Malmo, southern Sweden, Monday, June 18, 2018. A Swedish newspaper is reporting that four people have injured in a shooting near a police station in the southern city of Malmo. Witnesses told newspaper Aftonbladet they heard what sounded like 15 to 20 shots about 6:15 p.m. in the city center.(Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) (Associated Press)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Three of the six men who were injured in a drive-by shooting in the center of Sweden’s third-largest city, have died, Swedish authorities said Tuesday.

Police in Malmo said two of the men — aged 18 and 29 — died overnight. Hospital authorities said a third man, in his 30s, also died. None of the victims were identified, in line with Swedish practice.

Three others had been injured — one seriously, Region Skane, the regional health authority for southern Sweden, said.

Witnesses told Swedish media that the men were shot as they left an internet cafe in the southeastern part of the southern Swedish city on Monday evening.

Police said a dozen shots were fired but no arrests have been made and they are looking for a dark vehicle. A police news conference was expected later Tuesday.

Feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have become more common in major Swedish cities in recent years.

The shots caused bystanders to scream but police quickly said there was no reason for the public to worry.

