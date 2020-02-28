Dry ice, which is frozen carbon dioxide, produces heavy vapor when put into water. The cause of the deaths was not immediately reported, but the vapor can cause an elevated level of carbon dioxide in blood when released in an inadequately ventilated space.
The website for the bath complex shows it consists of about a dozen rooms that contain saunas or hammams, small pools and recreational equipment. News reports said a birthday party was taking place there.
