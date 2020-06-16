Stephan Ernst, a 46-year-old with previous convictions for violent anti-migrant crimes, will appear in the Frankfurt regional court on Tuesday accused of murder, attempted murder, serious bodily harm and firearms offenses.
A second man, identified only as Markus H. due to privacy rules, is charged with being an accessory to murder and breaking firearms laws.
