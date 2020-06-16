“(Sainz has shown) a great spirit of self-improvement and competition combined with effort, discipline and solidarity that has been reflected in his constant support for young drivers,” the jury said.
Sainz has also mentored his son, Carlos Sainz Jr., who races in Formula One with Ferrari.
The 50,000 euro ($55,000) annual award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor. Other categories include the arts, literature, global cooperation and scientific research.
