Officials said some people remained trapped for several hours and lost limbs. Eight children were among the injured.

Authorities said the crash occurred near the town of Higuey on a highway that connects the country’s main airports with popular tourist spots including Punta Cana and Bavaro.

Some of the tourists who were hospitalized requested translators, while those who received minor injuries were taken back to the hotels where they were staying.

The Dominican Republic has one of the world’s highest traffic death rates.

