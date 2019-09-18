This image provided by firefighters shows the wreckage of a racing boat that allegedly smashed into a dam at the entrance of the Venice laguna, Italy, late Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Firefighters said one of the men on board was thrown off the boat and was taken to the hospital, the bodies of the three others were found by scuba-divers inside the cabin. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the men were attempting to break the racing boat record for Monte Carlo to Venice and among the dead was 76-year-old Italian boat racing pilot Fabio Buzzi. (Italian Firefighters via AP) (Associated Press)

ROME — Italian firefighters say three people aboard a speedboat have been killed when their vessel crashed into an offshore dike of the lagoon city of Venice.

The crash on Tuesday night also badly injured a fourth person aboard.

Italian speedboat race officials say the boat was trying to set a speed record for the route from Monte Carlo, a Mediterranean port in Monaco, to Venice. They said the motorboat had begun the undertaking Monday morning and was allowed one fuel step as part of rules for record setting.

Dead in the crash were an Italian and two Britons. The injured man is Italian.

Italian state radio said the speedboat was capable of speeds up to 130 kilometers per hour (80 mph).

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

