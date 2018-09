BERLIN — Police say three people have been wounded by a man with a knife in a town in southwestern Germany.

Police wrote on Twitter that the stabbing happened on Friday in the Marienplatz square in Ravensburg. They said that the assailant was arrested.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the assailant or victims, or on a possible motive.

