The roadside bomb hit a German vehicle being driven by Irish troops, injuring three lightly. No German soldiers were injured.
The Irish soldiers were evacuated by Romanian helicopters to Gao to be treated in a German hospital, the Bundeswehr said.
The UN peacekeeping mission in Mali was established in 2013 to help stabilize the northwestern African nation.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.