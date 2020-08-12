Initial reports suggest that a landslide after heavy rains may have damaged the rail line.
The Scotsman newspaper reported that the “incident happened after an Inter7City train from Aberdeen to Glasgow had turned back after encountering a landslide, and then reportedly hit another one.”
The United Kingdom has experienced record-high temperatures in recent days, followed now by thunderstorms.
The four passenger carriages came off the track at Carmont, just west of Stonehaven, in Scotland, the BBC reported.
Photographs from the scene appear to show one carriage flipped over and others off the tracks.
The Guardian reported that the ScotRail high-speed train had left Aberdeen at 6:38 a.m. and was traveling to Glasgow’s Queen Street station. Twelve people were aboard at the time — six passengers and six staff members, the newspaper said.