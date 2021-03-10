Firefighters said it was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.
Thousands of migrants and refugees make their way to Greece each year from nearby Turkey. Some apply for asylum in Greece, and others try to make their way further north to other European Union countries using smugglers. Many end up sleeping outdoors or squatting in abandoned buildings.
___
Follow all AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.