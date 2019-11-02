Police spokesman Peter Martin told Swedish news agency TT that initial information suggests the explosion has no connection to a blast early Friday in another Malmo district where a parked car and a nearby building were damaged.

Later Saturday, a police bomb squad was alerted to a central Malmo park to examine an unidentified suspicious object. TT said the national bomb squad has been called out to examine suspected bombs nationwide 30 times in the past two months and 100 times this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

