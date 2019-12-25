The helicopter toppled over upon landing. The injured have been hospitalized and two are undergoing surgery, health care officials said.
Police are investigating the accident.
The Mi-8, code-named Hip by NATO, is a medium twin-turbine helicopter designed in the Soviet Union and widely used in Russia as a transport aircraft. Rough landings and other incidents involving Mi-8 helicopters have become rather common in Russia in recent months.
