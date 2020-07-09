Sakarya Gov. Cetin Oktay Kaldirim said one of the injured was in critical condition and that the fireworks and explosives were to be destroyed in a quarry. Television footage showed a destroyed truck in a blackened pit, fire trucks and ambulances.
The explosion follows a huge blast July 3 at the fireworks factory in Sakarya that killed seven people and injured more than 120. The cause of the blast at the factory, which is away from residential areas, was under investigation. A factory owner and four employees were arrested.
