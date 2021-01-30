The three sailors, whom the pirates left aboard the the ship, arrived in Istanbul early Saturday.
Fourth captain Furkan Yaren told state-run Anadolu news agency he hoped the kidnapped sailors would rejoin their families soon. He said he was wounded from a fall while trying to avoid capture. The pirates left him behind along with two other wounded sailors.
On Thursday, the Istanbul-based Boden Maritime shipping company said pirates had made contact and the 15 sailors were unhurt. The company did not say whether a ransom demand was made.
In July 2019, 10 Turkish seamen were kidnapped off the coast of Nigeria. They were released less than a month later.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.