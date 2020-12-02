Two Greek patrol boats, one vessel from the European border agency Frontex and two helicopters were participating in the search and rescue operation.
Greece remains one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing poverty and conflict in the Mideast, Africa and Asia. The vast majority make their way from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands, often in unseaworthy and grossly overcrowded dinghies and boats.
