Police in the town of Aller in the northern Spanish region of Asturias said another man was killed in a rock slide.

Both incidents are suspected to have been caused by the heavy rains that have afflicted the Iberian peninsula in recent days.

In Portugal, authorities said two men died and one person is missing during floods, according to a report by news agency Lusa published by public broadcaster RTP. It added that 70 others were also evacuated.

Spain’s weather service forecasts more intense storms for the weekend.

