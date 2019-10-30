A Singapore-flagged cargo ship picked up 29 survivors and recovered the bodies of the four victims about 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of the islands.

The delegation said that two more dinghies with 158 migrants reached the Canaries on Tuesday.

About 100 kilometers (60 miles) of Atlantic Ocean separate the Spanish archipelago from the northeastern African coast.

Authorities say the islands saw in October around one third of around 1,440 migrant arrivals by sea so far this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD