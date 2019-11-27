Rescuers recovered three bodies while another person died after reaching land. A total of 58 people were successfully rescued from the boat.

Rescue craft are continuing to search the area for more people believed to have been on board. They are also looking into reports of another small boat bearing more migrants.

Spain became the leading entry point for unauthorized migrants to Europe last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

