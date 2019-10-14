There was a series of summer protests in Moscow after Russian authorities refused to allow a dozen independent and opposition candidates to run for the city legislature in a Sept. 8 election. The protests represented the largest show of discontent against President Vladimir Putin’s rule in seven years.

Police roughly dispersed some rallies that authorities had not authorized to take place. Several participants have received prison terms of up to four years for assault convictions and other protest-related charges.

