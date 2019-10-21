Reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova were shot to death in their home on Feb. 21, 2018. Slovak authorities believe it was a contract killing linked to Kuciak’s work investigating possible government corruption.
The killings triggered major street protests and a political crisis that led to the dismissal of the national police chief and the government’s collapse.
The prosecutors previously said 70,000 euros ($78,000) was paid for the alleged contract slayings.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD