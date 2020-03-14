The detentions came as people stood in line to take part in a single picket protest. Russian law allows lone picketers without prior permission.
Rotating single pickets, in which each person stands for a short period before giving way to the next, is a frequent strategy.
The security service is the main successor to the Soviet KGB and its headquarters building on Lubyanka Square has strong symbolic resonance.
