The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported it as a 5 magnitude quake.
The tremor was followed with milder shakes that are part of seismic activity since a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit in the same area Nov. 26, killing 51 people and leaving some 15,000 homeless.
The European Union has schedule a donors’ conference for Feb. 17 seeking to raise money for Albania’s reconstruction efforts.
