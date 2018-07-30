BERLIN — German authorities say a fourth person has died from injuries suffered when a man drove his van into a crowd in the northwestern city of Muenster almost four months ago.

Police told news agency dpa Monday that a 56-year-old man from the Netherlands died in the hospital Sunday. Twenty people were injured in the attack on April 7.

Authorities say the 48-year-old attacker, identified as German citizen Jens Ruether, intentionally crashed his van into the terrace area of Muenster’s Kiepenkerl pub before shooting himself.

Ruether had sought psychological help in the weeks preceding the attack. Authorities have yet to decide whether to file charges against anyone in the case.

