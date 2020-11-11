Rescuers pulled out 111 people, including two infants, alive and recovered five bodies.
Open Arms spokesperson Laura Lanuza told The AP that the NGO has asked Italian and Maltese maritime authorities for the immediate evacuation of six people in serious condition, including two babies and their mothers and a pregnant woman. Lanuza said the NGO had already rescued 88 migrants the night before and was headed to a third distress call.
Wednesday’s shipwreck was the second recorded this week in waters north of Libya, a key transit point for migrants from Africa and the Middle East. On Tuesday another 13 migrants died, including a child, the UN said.
