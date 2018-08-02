PARIS — Officials on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica say that five people, including a seven-year-old child, have died in a canyoning accident after a violent storm created a huge wave that washed over them.

Officials say the fifth victim, a young woman, was found on Thursday, a day after the accident — one of the worst in France in recent years.

The French group of seven people was moving through the Zoicu canyon near Soccia, known for its emerald waters, when the storm blew in.

The mother of the child had turned back but the father died.

French media reported that the guide was among those killed. They quoted prosecutor Eric Bouillard as saying that two people in the group were saved.

