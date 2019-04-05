ROME — Italy’s privacy watchdog has fined the association that runs the 5-Star Movement’s website 50,000 euros ($56,000) for violating privacy rules.

The watchdog said the Rousseau platform, which is used by the 5-Stars for online consultations with voters, was “vulnerable” to hackers.

It is the second fine by the watchdog citing lapses in the platform — the 5-Stars were fined 32,000 euros last year. Again, it set a 120-day deadline to meet norms.

The platform is run by Davide Casaleggio, son of the movement’s co-founder.

The Rousseau association has accused the watchdog president, Antonello Soro — a former Democratic Party lawmaker — of being biased.

The authority replied Friday that its actions in recent years show that it is bipartisan.

