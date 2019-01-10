WARSAW, Poland — Officials have joined relatives and friends for the funeral of five teenage girls killed last week in a fire that broke out at a recreational escape room in northern Poland.

The 15-year-old girls were celebrating a birthday at the escape room entertainment site in the city of Koszalin when a fire broke out next to the locked room and they died from inhaling carbon monoxide.

Two white coffins and three heart-shaped urns, with the girls’ photos by them, were placed before the altar during a Catholic funeral Mass in St. Casimir’s Church Thursday. The girls, friends from one class, will be buried together at a Koszalin cemetery.

The Rev. Wojciech Pawlak, who teaches religion in their class, celebrated their friendship, saying it held them together in life and in death.

