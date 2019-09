ISTANBUL — Turkey’s emergency authority says a 5.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken Istanbul.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority says in a statement that the quake struck in the Sea of Marmara at 13:59 p.m. (10:59 GMT) at 6.9 kilometers below ground.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and prone to earthquakes.

