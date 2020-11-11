According to financial police, documents have emerged indicating that the six were aware that defective highway barriers had been installed in some parts of the company’s vast highway network, and resisted taking action to substitute them or otherwise ensure their safety.
Neither Autostrade SpA or Atlantia SpA, which controls it, had immediate comment. Atlantia shares were trading down 2.8% at 15.08 euros ($17.76).
Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, has agreed to exit the company that manages most of Italy’s toll roads and bridges, but terms are still being worked out. The deal avoids the possibility that the government would remove Autostrade’s concessions to run toll highways and bridges throughout the country.
A replacement bridge was opened with much fanfare this summer.
