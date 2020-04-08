Aid workers last week began visiting scattered camps near Calais to coax migrants to move to temporary housing, the Pas de Calais prefecture has said.
Last year, more than 2,700 people were rescued at sea or stopped while trying to cross the rough waterway that’s fraught with risks. Four migrants died last year off France in the effort. It was not known how many crossed successfully.
Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either in trucks through the Channel tunnel or on ferries. However, some began trying to cross over in 2016, using motorized rafts or small boats provided by smugglers.
