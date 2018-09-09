PARIS — Police say seven people have been injured in a knife attack in Paris but that terrorism is not suspected.

Authorities are still trying to determine if the attacker, who was arrested, is among the seven injured.

An overnight police press officer said the attack took place near a cinema in the 19th district of central Paris late Sunday.

The Paris prosecutors’ office is handling the investigation.

