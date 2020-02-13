Seven passengers and the driver of the minibus died, and another passenger and the driver of the truck sustained injuries.
The minibus was registered in Ukraine and all victims of the crash were Ukrainian nationals, police said.
Bus crashes have become increasingly common in Russia in recent years, many of them resulting in multiple deaths. In 2019, the country’s police registered more than 5,500 bus incidents.
