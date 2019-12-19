Erdem Gul, mayor for the Princes’ Islands, told HaberTurk television that no human had been affected by the outbreak.

Most of the horses on Buyukada are used to pull carriages since motor vehicles are banned on the island. The main form of transportation is horse-drawn coaches, which are popular with tourists.

Turkey is considering banning the horse-drawn carriages following reports that dozens of horses died from cruel treatment by their owners.

Buyukada is the largest and most popular among the nine small islands in the Sea of Marmara known collectively as the Princes’ Islands. Its population soars with tourists in the summer months.

