It wasn’t clear when the detentions took place but since Sept. 20 anti-government protests, several foreigners have been detained, released and deported amid an unprecedented crackdown in which more than 2,900 people have been arrested.
Academic freedom in Egypt was put in question after the 2016 abduction, torture and killing of Italian graduate student Giulio Regeni, who was researching trade unions in Egypt.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD